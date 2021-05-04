Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

