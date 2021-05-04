Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 392,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,005,725. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

