Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

