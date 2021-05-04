Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

NYSE:CRI opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

