Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.11% of Cascade Acquisition worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:CAS opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

About Cascade Acquisition

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

