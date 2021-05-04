CashBet Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00864183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.08 or 0.09754337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00046724 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

