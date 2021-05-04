Casino Betting Coin Reaches Market Cap of $8.99 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $77,702.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00080967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00864226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.11 or 0.09897410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044055 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.