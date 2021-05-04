Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,473. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $486.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

