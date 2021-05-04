Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.66. 52,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

