Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.