Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cboe Global Markets traded as high as $108.82 and last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 19252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

