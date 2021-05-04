CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. CBTX has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CBTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CBTX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

