Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDR. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

