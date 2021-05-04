Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

CE opened at $159.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 36.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Celanese by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

