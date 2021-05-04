Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. 14,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,536. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.