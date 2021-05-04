Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.
NYSE:CNC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. 14,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,536. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
