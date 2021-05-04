Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT remained flat at $$3.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,574. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

