Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of CHTR opened at $677.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $684.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.64 and a 200 day moving average of $632.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

