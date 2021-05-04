Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.07.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.