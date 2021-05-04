Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 62,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.