Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,980 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.