Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

INTU stock opened at $411.34 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.30 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

