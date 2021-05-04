Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

