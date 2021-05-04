Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

DVY stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $120.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

