Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 77.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 175,998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $73.59.

