Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

