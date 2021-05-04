Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,122.01 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.01 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,141.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.66, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

