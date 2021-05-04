Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.