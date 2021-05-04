Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to $14.25 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.