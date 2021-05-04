Chonk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $447,350.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $10.16 million and $447,350.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $260.43 or 0.00483403 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

