Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $582,167.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $12.34 or 0.00022639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

