Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.20 million, a PE ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 2.05.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.