Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Truist increased their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CMPR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.95. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

