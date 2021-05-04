CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CIT Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

