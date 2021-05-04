Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.