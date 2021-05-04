Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $239.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

