Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

