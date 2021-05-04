Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $11.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.24. 393,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $687.41 and a 200 day moving average of $659.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.