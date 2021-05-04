Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

