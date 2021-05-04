Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

