Clarius Group LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.