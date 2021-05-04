Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

