Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.