CMC Financial Group Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 590.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ACES stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

