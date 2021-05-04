CMC Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CMC Financial Group lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $515.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.61 and a 200 day moving average of $481.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $327.90 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.