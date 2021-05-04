CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

