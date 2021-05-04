Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 713.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHEOF remained flat at $$172.00 during trading on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06.
Cochlear Company Profile
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.