Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 713.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOF remained flat at $$172.00 during trading on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

