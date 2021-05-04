Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. 3,875,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.