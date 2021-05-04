Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

