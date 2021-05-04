Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Colliers International Group by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

