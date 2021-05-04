Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.15.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

