Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.15.
CMCSA stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
